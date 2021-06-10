The City of Brentwood will hold a ceremony next Friday to rename a segment of Franklin Road for Brentwood Police Department's only officer to die in the line of duty, Officer Destin Legieza.
The ceremony to unveil the "Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway" is open to the public and will take place on Friday, June 18, at 3 p.m., marking one year since Legieza was killed in an early morning traffic crash.
The segment of the Franklin Road, also known as U.S. Highway 31, will begin at the intersection of West Concord Road and end at the intersection of Murray Lane in Brentwood.
According to a city news release, in attendance will be family members of Officer Legieza, as well as local and state officials.
The location of the ceremony will be near the southernmost sign near 1210 Franklin Road, and attendees should park at Fellowship Bible Church at 1210 Franklin Road.
