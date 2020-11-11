Zac Carter, 10, of Brentwood, was awarded a $529 scholarship that will be deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of College Savings Month in Tennessee.
Zac attends fifth grade at Kenrose Elementary School in Brentwood, where he was presented the scholarship funds by Assistant Treasurer Ashley Nabors on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Treasury, according to a release. Zac’s parents Steve and Tracy Carter; his district Representative Glen Casada, of Franklin, and Kenrose Elementary Principal Rebekah Loffi and Assistant Principal Krista Kraemer also attended the event.
The TNStars College Savings 529 Program made the scholarship giveaway available throughout September to all Tennessee residents, age 21 and older, to enter online on behalf of a child age 15 or under.
Zac was one of three Tennessee children randomly selected on Oct. 1 from each of the state’s Grand Divisions to receive a $529 scholarship deposited into a TNStars College Savings 529 account in celebration of College Savings Month in Tennessee.
“Zac is energetic and loves playing football, spending time outdoors, listening to music, and loves animals of all kinds,” said Zac’s father, Steve Carter. “He has interest in being an architect one day when he grows up.”
