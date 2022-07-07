Sully Mrkva and William Hong of Brentwood High School were finalists in Public Forum Debate at the 2022 National Speech and Debate Association Tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
This accomplishment places the team in the top six teams in the nation in Public Forum Debate. Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes are their coaches.
Eli Gripenstraw and Nihar Sanku of BHS won Elimination Round Competitor awards for advancing to the top 100 Public Forum Debate Teams out of the 265 teams that began competition at the National Tournament.
Kate Mize and Garrett Crouch of BHS competed in Public Forum Debate, and Sally Choi of BHS competed in Informative Speaking.
Brentwood High School was named a Debate School of Excellence for finishing in the Top 20 of all debate schools entered in the 2022 National Tournament.
The June 2022 NSDA National Speech and Debate Tournament had 6,468 entries in 23 different events representing 1,080 schools from all 50 states.
Public Forum Debate requires students to research and argue current controversial topics in a timed team format.
The National Tournament topic this year was Resolved: The United States should establish a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan.
