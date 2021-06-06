The City of Brentwood held their first Summer Concert Series in two years on Sunday marking the return of the annual celebration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews welcomed the crowd of several hundred people to the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park on an overcast but humid Sunday evening, the rain breaking for the 6 p.m. performance by the Bicho Brothers.
“The concerts in the park are an amazing tradition,” Andrews said. “This has been going on since the early 90s, and last year is the first year that I’m aware of that we’ve ever had to cancel shows, other than weather, so coming back this feels like coming back home. Just getting everybody out here for the fun and the fellowship and the music -- It’s just a great day for our community.”
Many people lounged in the lawn in chairs and on blankets while children and couples danced to the variety of classic rock tunes under the amphitheater's giant tent that stretched over the stage.
Several food trucks, including Pie Town Tacos, Blue Monkey Gourmet Shaved Ice, Zander’s Woodfire Pizza and Bradley’s Creamery, were parked at the top of the hill and served hot and cold treats alike.
The event was also used to highlight the Brentwood Tree Board and the city’s ongoing effort to combat the rise of the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that is threatening Ash trees across the state.
Three more concert dates remain:
June 20 - Six Wire
July 4th - Red, White, and Boom Celebration featuring Tim Akers and the Smoking Section
***Concert at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm
July 25 - Rubik's Groove
Each summer concert will kick off at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., while the July 4 band will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. and a post-show performance.
For the first time in 31 years, the city’s July 4th event will have a different band on stage, featuring Tim Akers and the Smoking Section, a 15-piece plus band, who will perform in place of the Kadillacs who have performed at the Brentwood Independence Day Celebration at Crockett Park every year since 1987.
