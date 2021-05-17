Brentwood's 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June after last year's celebration was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the progress made in combatting the public health crisis, masks will not be required, but the City of Brentwood welcomes individuals who choose to wear one.
“I want to see the concerts continue," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said in a news release. "Even for the July 4th concert which can sometimes see close to ten thousand in attendance, I feel people will stay in their own groups of friends to be safe in this new post-Covid climate."
For the first time in 31 years, the city’s July 4th event will have a different band on stage, featuring Tim Akers and the Smoking Section, a 15-piece plus band, who will perform in place of the Kadillacs who have performed at the Brentwood Independence Day Celebration at Crockett Park every year since 1987.
The four-date concert series schedule will be:
- June 6 Bicho Brothers
- June 20 Six Wire
- July 4th Red, White, and Boom Celebration featuring Tim Akers and the Smoking Section
- ***Concert at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm
- July 25 Rubik's Groove
Each summer concert will kick off at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., while the July 4 band will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. and a post-show performance.
Food trucks will be serving at all concerts one hour before the concert begins, and on June 20, the 2020 Yule Ball band contest winners, Sales Tax, will open for Six Wire.
More information about the concert series can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.