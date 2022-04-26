The 33rd Brentwood Summer Concert Series will return to Crockett Park with a robust musical lineup, a second round of the popular Brentfest, and some special community guests for 2022.
The 2022 season kicks off on June 5 with a new band to Crockett Park, but one with Brentwood connections, Monsters of Yacht. Monsters of Yacht is a premier tribute to the Yacht Rock Genre. This band has planted its flag firmly into the look and sound of smooth music from the 70’s to the early 80’s. They have toured from coast to coast, performing at various events, but several in the band call Brentwood and Nashville home.
Student performers will also take the stage June 5. Six high school students from Brentwood and Franklin will open for Monsters of Yacht. Southgate is one of the original bands who got their start at Franklin’s ROOTS Academy and have performed at multiple local events including Franklin’s PumpkinFest and Opryland’s Christmas. It was the band’s first place win at the Rites of Spring competition at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in March that landed them the opening act at Crockett Park.
June 12 includes a return of the Nashville Symphony at 7 p.m. Bringing their musicians on the road is no small feat, but they will load up and head south from the big city for a one-hour open air performance. Opening for the symphony will be the Brentwood Academy Singers at 6 p.m. This auditioned group features 12-16 of the most talented students, who perform for various school, church, and community events throughout the year, per the release.
June 19 will bring the Bicho Brothers back to Crockett Park after rocking the amphitheater last year. This band is a group of music veterans who share a passion and desire for creating great music and moving audiences. Their blend of classic rock with a flavor of Latin percussion strikes just the right chord with audiences everywhere. The evening will feature rock standard-bearers like the Rolling Stones, Eagles, Santana, Tom Petty and ZZ Top.
The Red, White and Boom celebration will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022, with food trucks at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Unfortunately, the music world lost Tim Akers to illness in 2021, but the music will play on. The Smoking Section Band will return to Crockett Park for its third-year performance. The July 4th band will begin at 7 p.m., followed with fireworks at 9 p.m. and a post-show band performance right after.
The second annual Brentfest will round out the summer featuring a beer garden, kids zone, and headliner Rubiks Groove on July 23.
Most regular summer concerts begin with food truck service at 5 p.m., live music at 6 p.m. and end by 7:30 or 8 p.m. Brentfest will kick off at 5 p.m. with food trucks and a kid zone, followed by the dueling pianos at 6 p.m. and Rubiks Groove at 7 p.m. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.
For a complete list of which food trucks are booked, visit the event website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.