The City of Brentwood welcomed five new firefighters during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting, some of whom recently graduated from the joint training academy hosted by the Franklin Fire Department in December 2021.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss introduced the department’s newest members, while Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued the oath of office to Firefighters Sean Burt, Ryan Helgren, Chris Revell, Jesse Wilson and Erik Armes.
Armes was born in San Diego, Ca. He later served as a lifeguard with the Coronado, California Fire Department. A 2019 graduate of Auburn University, he ran track and field when in college and competed as an international level triathlete with a goal of participating in the Olympics prior to the beginning of the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic.
“The demands of our profession dictate that our firefighters are nothing short of elite athletes, and I’m confident as always that you'll be thoroughly impressed with the caliber of individuals that stand before you this month,” Goss said, adding that by the end of January, BFR will have sworn in 11 new firefighters.
Burt hails from Tustin, Ca., and graduated from California State University, Fullerton. He also Santa Anna College’s fire program and the San Pasqual Fire Academy in Valley Center, Ca.
Helgren is a Spring Hill native who attended Jackson State Community College and the University of Tennessee-Martin, where he earned the 2018 Inter-Collegiate Athletics Student Baseball Award and also works as a gym manager and fitness coach.
Wilson is a Loomis, Ca., native and attended the Sierra College Fire Academy in Roseville, Ca. He earned a degree in fire technology from Sierra College before serving as a volunteer firefighter in New Castle, Ca.
Revell is a Florida native and the son of the Tallahassee Police Department chief of police. He earned a degree from Florida State University and worked within FSU athletics prior to working in finance.
