Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued the oath of office to the Brentwood Police Department’s newest police officer Nick Armanino during Monday night's City Commission meeting.
BPD Chief Jeff Hughes introduced Officer Armanino, who was joined by his mother and father (both are retired from the San Francisco Police Department) and his fiancée, who currently serves as a Mt. Juliet Police officer.
Armanino began his law enforcement career with the SFPD in 2016, where he wore the same badge number as his father, which is also the same badge number as the fictional character SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan in the “Dirty Harry” film franchise.
He is also a graduate of Diablo Valley College where he earned an Associates Degree in Administrative Justice.
“We are very pleased to have Nick as an employee and welcome him to the Brentwood Police Department family,” Hughes said.
