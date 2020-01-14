Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and the Brentwood City Commission issued the oath of office to the city’s newest officer Max Phillips during the Brentwood City Commission meeting on Tuesday night.
Phillips was joined by his wife and BPD Assistant Chief of Police Tommy Walsh for the ceremony, after having started with the department in September of 2019.
Phillips was born in Minneapolis, Minn., but was raised in Maryland where he earned a bachelors degree in Strategic Intelligence with a minor French and International Relations from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., in 2019.
“Officer Phillips’ desire to pursue a law enforcement career is in part due to the fact that his step father is a Captain with the Allegany County Sheriff Department in Maryland,” Walsh said. “We’re pleased to have Max as an employee and we welcome him to the Brentwood Police Department family.”
