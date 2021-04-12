Brentwood welcomed its newest police officer on during Monday night's Brentwood City Commission meeting.
That oath of office was issued to BPD officer Joseph Troy, who was joined by his family during the ceremony.
BPD Chief of Police Jeff Hughes introduced Troy, who prior to joining the department worked in the financial crimes division of several financial companies including JP Morgan Chase and UBS.
"We are pleased to have Joe as an employee and we welcome him to the Brentwood Police Department," Hughes said.
