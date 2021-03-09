The City of Brentwood welcomed its newest police officer, Peter Spain, with a formal swearing in ceremony during Monday night's Brentwood City Commission meeting.
Spain joined the department on Feb. 15, after having previously served with the Chicago Police Department for 13 years before moving to Nolensville with his family and joining BPD.
Officer Spain is currently in the department's field training program and will soon attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Transition School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.