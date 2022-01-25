Brentwood's six newest firefighters were sworn in during Monday night's Brentwood City Commission meeting.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Brian Collins introduced the department's newest firefighters during the meeting in which Mayor Rhea Little issued the oath of office.
"As a department, part of our challenge is to bring in high-performing service providers, and I think that the six folks that your going to meet tonight definitely fit that bill," Collins told the Commission.
Firefighter Austin Call is a North Carolina-native who earned a bachelor's degree from Azusa Pacific University in California, and attended the Santa Ana College Fire Academy before serving as an ambulance operator. He is a registered EMT.
Firefighter Jeremiah Gandy is a Washington-native who previously served with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. He also has healthcare experience, including being a registered EMT and is currently working towards a degree in fire science.
Firefighter Brian Guy is a Los Angeles, Ca., native who previously served with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and worked an EMT and paramedic. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he was class president and valedictorian. He also studied fire science technology.
Firefighter Megan Massie is an Ohio native who previously served with the City of Eaton Fire Department and has also served as an EMT and paramedic. She studied both fire science and paramedicine and also a certified fire inspector.
Firefighter Travis Pattan hails from Oregon where he served with the Kingsley Field Fire Department and worked as both a wildland firefighter and an emergency room technician, as well as a stint as an Oregon State Trooper and school teacher. He earned both a master's and bachelor's degree from Southern Oregon University.
Firefighter Anthony Sims who comes from Illinois and previously served with the New Lenox Fire Protection District and the Dwight Fire Protection District. He is also a certified paramedic.
