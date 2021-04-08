Brentwood High School didn't waste any time finding its new girls basketball coach.
Shortly after former Brentwood coach Myles Thrash accepted the open vacancy for the girls basketball team at Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood announced later Thursday that Marcel Williams, one of Thrash's assistant coaches, would be assuming the head coaching role with the team.
“Marcel has done a fantastic job for us as an assistant and we feel he is very much ready for the opportunity to take over as head coach," BHS Athletic Director Joe Blair said in a release. "We are excited about his vision for the team and approach to coaching high school girls basketball. He knows the girls in our program and is looking forward to leading them going forward.”
Williams has been with Brentwood for five seasons as an assistant girls varsity basketball coach and head junior varsity coach. An Orlando, Fl., native, he played his college ball at Austin Peay from 2007-11 and was an McDonald's All-American nominee in high school at Ocoee HS.
He returned to Ocoee as an assistant for a season after college before coaching one year at Gra-Mar Middle School in Nashville. He then started his career at BHS, leading up to Thursday's promotion.
Thrash had been with Brentwood since 2017, amassing a 98-28 record with the girls team and posting four-straight 20-plus win seasons. He took the team to the state tournament in 2019 and won two district coach of the year titles in 11-AAA (2019, 2020).
“We are very grateful and proud of the outstanding job that Myles has done as head coach of the Lady Bruins," Blair said of Thrash's departure.
"He poured a lot of knowledge and love into the program during his time here. While we are very sad to see him leave, we wish him and his family nothing but the best going forward.”
This past year, Brentwood went 23-6 (12-2), falling to Cane Ridge in the region tournament. It will return standout Sydney Ryan this fall, while Princeton commit Amelia Osgood will graduate in May.
