The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved a resolution that takes the first steps towards its newest fire station on Monday night.
The resolution is an agreement with Brentwood-based TMPartners, who were chosen out of five firms interviewed, to begin the initial design services for Fire Station 5 which is planned for a section of Split Log Road.
Mayor Rhea Little said the new station will be able to service the growing East side of the city.
According to the online agenda, TMPartners also worked on various public safety projects throughout the region including the Williamson County Emergency Services Station 24, several Nashville Fire Stations and the Williamson County Public Safety Center.
Phase one will include a Space Needs Analysis and Program Development, Site Evaluation, Schematic Design to include floor plans, building elevations, site plan and furnishing plan and Cost Estimating and Project Schedule Development.
“The goal would be to have this first phase work done by the end of January which will then fit in nicely with capitol budget for fiscal year 2022 and beyond in terms of planning the construction phase of this project,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said.
“Assuming we do move forward with construction then there will certainly be a second-phase contract with TMPartners for the final design services to bring this project up out of the ground.”
According to the online agenda, the first phase will cost the city $107,800 which will be funded from the Capital Projects Fund.
