A small Brentwood software development firm has taken legal action against an Indian tech titan’s American division based in Chicago for the misappropriation of trade secrets.
Plaintiff company Palinode filed suit against multinational software giant Provana and former Palinode client Plaza Services, alleging that Plaza improperly extended its customer-level access to Palinode’s proprietary platform, Sonnet, for Provana’s use. Provana stands accused of then using the platform for free to expedite its development of a competing credit dispute resolution software.
Palinode’s software, Sonnet, simplifies credit dispute investigations.
“This misappropriation of Palinode’s intellectual property, which we see as theft, is causing harm and confusion in the marketplace,” said Palinode President and CEO Joe Storey. “We spent millions of dollars and many thousands of hours developing and protecting the Sonnet platform.
"It's a superior product that Provana desperately wanted to access, but we were able to discover what they did. The legal action we’re taking is a David-and-Goliath battle against a multinational software company, but we’re determined to protect our valuable intellectual property.”
The complaint depicts Provana using illicit platform access facilitated by the Atlanta-based customer to learn the logistics of Sonnet and quickly spin off a rival product to compete for Palinode’s market share. Palinode attributes this understanding of the course of events to a Plaza whistleblower admitting to Palinode that the client company was being pressured by Provana to lend them their customer-level access.
According to the complaint, the whistleblower alleges that Provana had an employee access Sonnet by masquerading as a Plaza employee, and this then expanded to include an increasing number of Provana employees. Plaza had already entered into a binding contract with Palinode which involved facilitating third-party access to Sonnet or disclosing trade secrets and confidential information.
Meanwhile, a Provana spokesperson said the company "vigorously denies" the allegations.
"This litigation against Provana is old news and nothing more than a desperate attempt to block fair competition in the market," Provana COO Karen Powell said. "Provana has developed a great solution fairly and within the bounds of the law that has been successfully embraced by the market. The press release issued by Palinode is filled with one-sided allegations, and we expect Provana’s actions to be fully vindicated at trial."
Plaza Services representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The story above has been updated with comment from Provana.
