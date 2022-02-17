A small Brentwood software development firm has taken legal action against an Indian tech titan’s American division based in Chicago for the misappropriation of trade secrets.
Plaintiff company Palinode filed suit against multinational software giant Provana and former Palinode client Plaza Services, alleging that Plaza illegally extended its customer-level access to Palinode’s proprietary platform, Sonnet, for Provana’s use. Provana stands accused of then using the platform for free to expedite its development of a competing credit dispute resolution software.
Palinode’s software, Sonnet, simplifies credit dispute investigations. The platform interfaces with a customer’s e-OSCAR dispute workflows to improve productivity via automation, ensure compliance with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations and reach resolution.
“This misappropriation of Palinode’s intellectual property, which we see as theft, is causing harm and confusion in the marketplace,” said Palinode President and CEO Joe Storey. “We spent millions of dollars and many thousands of hours developing and protecting the Sonnet platform. It's a superior product that Provana desperately wanted to access, but we were able to discover what they did. The legal action we’re taking is a David-and-Goliath battle against a multinational software company, but we’re determined to protect our valuable intellectual property.”
The complaint depicts Provana using illicit platform access facilitated by the Atlanta-based customer to learn the logistics of Sonnet and quickly spinoff a rival product to compete for Palinode’s market share. Palinode attributes this understanding of the course of events to a Plaza whistleblower admitting to Palinode that the client company was being pressured by Provana to lend them their customer-level access.
According to the complaint, the whistleblower alleges that Provana had an employee access Sonnet by masquerading as a Plaza employee, and this then expanded to include an increasing number of Provana employees. Plaza had already entered into a binding contract with Palinode which involved facilitating third-party access to Sonnet or disclosing trade secrets and confidential information.
“We took all the proper precautions in terms of policies, procedures and technology to guard the intellectual property in our Sonnet platform,” added Storey. “However, granting customer-level access to Plaza Services was sufficient for them to greatly assist Provana in developing its competing product.”
