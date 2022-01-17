The City of Brentwood celebrated the retirement of their long-time Technology Director John Allman on Friday after 35 years of service.
The retirement celebration took place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Jan. 14, for Allman who began his career with the city in 1986 as a firefighter before he transferred to the full time position of Technology Director in 1999, the year of the position's founding which was spearheaded by Allman.
“From being a firefighter in the very first days of the Fire Department’s existence, to single handedly starting the Technology Department and driving the implementation and expansion of our entire technology footprint here with the City of Brentwood, John’s career in Brentwood has been far reaching," City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a news release. "He has also been the driving force behind numerous intergovernmental initiatives benefitting all of Williamson County and beyond. His departure means the loss of one of our truly foundational staff members, and he will be missed.”
In addition, Allman's accomplishments include implementing the city’s first email system in 1991, installing a fiber optic network throughout the city, and managing the technology design for the new 55,000 square foot police headquarters and 911 center.
He also served as the technical lead for the joint radio system project between Brentwood, Franklin and Williamson County, and helped to make Brentwood the first city in the southeast to install mobile data laptops in police and fire vehicles.
He also deployed several times on disaster response teams to help with emergency communications, and has worked to ensure the city's cybersecurity.
While with the Fire Department, he received two awards, one for saving someone's life in 1994, and last month Allman spoke with the Home Page about the challenges and lessons learned from the 2020 Christmas Day bombing.
“I am excited about slowing down and spending more time with my family, including my children and grandchildren," Allman said.
“I never envisioned the scope of what the Technology Department would be today," Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn said. "I don’t know that we can ever give him enough credit for how it's developed over the years.”
Brentwood's new Technology Director, Sarah VanWormer, previously with the City of Battle Creek, Michigan, will begin on Jan. 31, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.