Seventeen-year-old Brentwood High School student Mia Morris wowed a crowd of hundreds, most importantly a panel of judges, during her America’s Got Talent debut last week.
Morris appeared on the hit talent show’s audition segment where she performed her original song "Gone My Way" which required her to play guitar, bass guitar, drums, keyboard and sing, all at the same time thanks to a loop pedal and headset microphone.
“My dream is to share my music and my writing with the world,” Morris told the judges prior to her performance.
Her audition performance lasted just under two minutes, but that in that short time, she earned herself a standing ovation from the crowd and a unanimous “yes” vote from the judges, with Judge Simon Cowell calling her performance, "genius."
“I'd rather listen to somebody like you who's original and talented rather than someone who comes with some horrible backing track and sings a song I've heard a million times,” Cowell said. “This year it's all about originality.”
“I can do that,” Morris responded.
According to NBC, the network that airs AGT, the show is broken up into different rounds across 16 weeks with pre-taped audition episodes and live shows. It all lead up to the show’s finale where one contestant will win a $1 million grand prize and a show in Las Vegas.
Morris gave some background on her "one-woman show" audition performance in a YouTube vlog which can be viewed below.
"[Judge] Howie's [Mandel] reaction was priceless; the whole thing was amazing, and the crowd's response was just amazing," Morris said. "It was it was a great really, really positive experience overall."
AGT airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m., and beginning Aug. 10, the show will also air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. More information about the show can be found here.
Viewers can cheer on Morris by watching the show or keeping up with her live performances and studio recordings here.
