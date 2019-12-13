The Teen Advisory Board at the Brentwood Library has been hard at work assisting the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department in collecting and cataloging more than 1,000 toys for Toys For Tots.
Dozens of students have met three times throughout the holiday season and will meet again on Saturday to continue sorting through the donated toys.
"We've really tried this year to go out in the community and do things, because it's different than like, you can learn about something .... sometimes you just have to go out and do it to see what the impact is," Teen Advisory Board member and Harry Potter Alliance President Sydney Dooley-Smith said. "So logging the toys for the fire department seems like a really small thing to do, but it has a big impact."
The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through Dec. 16.
Donations are accepted at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library during normal business hours and at all four BFR stations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as at the Brentwood Service Center and City Hall.
The partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserves and Graceworks Ministries helps provide gifts for underprivileged children throughout the Middle Tennessee, a partnership that collected nearly 2,000 toys in 2018.
“This is our 11th year collecting for Toys for Tots. Over the past decade, the community has provided thousands of children with a little bit of holiday cheer. We hope to continue that success this year and invite everyone to give anything they can,” BFR Chief Brian Goss said in a news release.
“Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide. This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire & Rescue who were instrumental in the success of the 2018 Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County,” Nashville-area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator Gunnery Sergeant Adam Williams said in a news release. “Toys for Tots is excited to work with Brentwood Fire & Rescue again this year.”
Brentwood drop off locations include:
- Brentwood City Hall and Fire Station One, 5211 Maryland Way
- Brentwood Service Center, 1750 General George Patton Drive
- John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
- Fire Station Two, 1301 Wilson Pike
- Fire Station Three, 1750 General George Patton Drive
- Fire Station Four, 1300 Sunset Road
Businesses or other organizations operating as a public collection site should contact Rebecca Hitt at Graceworks Ministries to have toys picked up. Hitt can be reached at 615-794-9055. For more information on the Toys for Tots program, please visit www.ToysforTots.org. For information about Brentwood Fire & Rescue, visit www.Brentwoodtn.gov or call (615)371-0170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.