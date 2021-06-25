The City of Brentwood will hold the 33rd annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 4, with food trucks, music and of course fireworks.
The free "Red, White and Boom" celebration will take place from 5-10 p.m. at Crockett Park's Eddy Arnold Amphitheater as part of the city's ongoing Summer Concert Series.
The event will feature a live performance by Tim Akers and the Smoking Section, a 15-piece plus band, which will kick off the music 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. and then a post-show performance at 9:25 p.m.
The event's sponsors include title sponsor Tractor Supply Company, as well as Hill Center, Wilson Bank and Trust, the YMCA, Brentwood Academy, Shaub Construction Company, SSR, Gresham Smith, Trustcore, Zeitlin Sotheby’s, TMPartners, Reliant Bank, and media sponsor Mix 92.9.
“As a rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply is a company that values community and coming together with neighbors to celebrate shared interests," Tractor Supply Company Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations Mary Winn Pilkington said in a news release. “As someone who both lives and works in Brentwood, I am glad we are able to join again with our neighbors and enjoy the Summer Concert Series. On behalf of Tractor Supply, we hope everyone has a safe and fun weekend celebrating our nation’s birthday.”
A variety of food trucks including Chances Chicago Hot Dog, Gypsey Crepe Company, It'z A Philly Thing, Hoss Burgers, The Love Bus, Nashville Chicken and Waffles, Roadhouse Grille, The Rolling Recipe, Smokin Butz, Zanders Woodfired Pizza, Boro Bakery, Bradley's Curbside Creamery and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice will be lined up around the park and will serve food beginning at 5 p.m.
"We thank all our sponsors, the local business community, residents, bands and city staff who make the summer concerts a success year after year," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said in the news release. "It is wonderful to return to live music for July 4 in Crockett Park this year after the COVID pandemic forced us to cancel the 2020 celebration."
The city encourages residents to plan for the possibility of heavy traffic as they arrive and depart the event, and attendees can text "Fourth” to 888-777 to receive event specific alerts about traffic, weather and other safety information.
The city is also reminding residents that consumer fireworks are banned within city limits.
