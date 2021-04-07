The City of Brentwood will hold a community meeting on Brentwood Fire and Rescue's future station five on Split Log Road.
The neighborhood meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will also be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.
Speakers will include Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar, BFR Fire Chief Brian Goss, TMPartners Principal Jeff Earwood and TMPartners Associate and Senior Project Architect Lori Smith.
According to the city's website, the meeting will discuss the station's design.
The Brentwood City Commission initially approved plans to purchase the property for $685,000 in 2018, and construction is expected to begin in Fall 2021 with an anticipated opening of Fall 2022.
