The City of Brentwood will hold a public hearing on Nov. 23 regarding the proposed annexation and plan for services for 175 acres of land on Split Log Road.
According to a city news release, 41 acres of the property already within the Brentwood city limits while the remainder is in unincorporated areas of the county.
The city said that the current property owner requested that the unincorporated property by annexed into the city in accordance with Tennessee annexation laws.
The Board of Commissioners plans to delay a final vote on whether to annex the property until Feb. 22, 2021, with consideration of the proposed zoning and preliminary development plan for the property to begin in January 2021.
The timeline would be as follows.
January 12, 2021 - Board of Commissioners - first reading of the ordinance to assign the OSRD zoning classification to the property;
January 28, 2021 - Community Meeting for the rezoning ordinance - conducted by the applicant;
February 1, 2021 - Planning Commission - review and recommendation regarding the proposed zoning for the property;
February 8, 2021 - Board of Commissioners - zoning public hearing;
February 22, 2021 - Board of Commissioners - second and final reading of the rezoning ordinance;
February 22, 2021 - Board of Commissioners -l consider Resolution 2020-113 which proposes the annexation of the property.
The proposal was discussed during October's Board of Commissioners meeting and questions about the proposal should be directed to Brentwood Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.