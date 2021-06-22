The City of Brentwood will host a public information meeting for residents interested in learning more about the acquisition or elevation of their homes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program following this spring's flood that damaged many homes.
According to a city news release, the meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.
The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is administered through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and provides federal funding assistance for a range of mitigation projects, including addressing flood damage.
The city is seeking HGMP funds to acquire and/or elevate structures that have suffered flood damage, and this meeting will provide an overview of the grant program and the program requirements, provide an update on initial benefit-cost eligibility determinations, assess public interest in participation and address any questions and concerns about the grant application process.
City Hall is located at 5211 Maryland Way, and any questions prior to the meeting can be addressed to the city's Planning Department at 615-371-2204 or by email at [email protected]. More information can be found here.
