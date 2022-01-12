The City of Brentwood will host a public meeting about a new roundabout at the intersection of Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap Road.
The open house-format meeting will take place at Brentwood City Hall's second floor annex Room on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
The city is planning to implement the single lane roundabout in order to reduce delays and increase traffic safety. The proposed improvements will also support potential future sidewalks as well as possible landscaping within the center island.
"The primary purpose of the meeting will be to discuss with adjacent owners the direct impact to their property," a city news release reads.
"General information regarding what to expect for acquisition of right of way and other associated easements will also be discussed."
Residents can email comments or questions to [email protected], and more information about the meeting can be found here.
Brentwood City Hall is located at 5211 Maryland Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.