The City of Brentwood will hold a virtual grand opening event for the Brentwood Police Department’s new police headquarters on Heritage Way on Thursday, April 29.
The grand opening will be livestreamed on the department’s Facebook page at 2 p.m.
The city broke ground on the $29 million project in September 2019, marking the beginning of the city’s largest capital project to date.
The 56,000-square-foot building will feature a variety of upgrades including a community room that can be used for ceremonies and press conferences and will also serve as the city's traffic court.
The building will also see expansions and upgrades in nearly every imaginable way over their current offices which operate out of the Maryland Farms complex next to City Hall. This will include an expanded evidence room and armory, in-house gym, classrooms and training rooms, server rooms, a secured tow lot, an indoor shooting range, a dispatch center and numerous offices meant to fit the present and future needs for the department.
The building will also see the addition of a bronze lion sculpture and a memorial wall.
More information about the project can be found here.
