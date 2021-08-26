The City of Brentwood and CityPark Brentwood will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, September 11, at 11 a.m.
The event honors those 2,977 innocent victims of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, as well as honoring fallen BPD officer Destin Legieza who died last year.
The memorial is open to the public and will take place at the Mooreland House in CityPark located at 7100 Executive Center Drive in Brentwood.
All police officers, firefighters and other first responders and current and former members of the armed services are invited to attend as honored guests.
For more information, contact Hannah Raleigh, MP&F Strategic Communications, 615-259-4000, [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.