The City of Brentwood will hold two community meetings addressing development regulations in flood zones.
The first meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, in city hall's annex room at 5211 Maryland Way, while the second meeting will at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, in the library's meeting room A at 8109 Concord Road.
According to a city news release, each meeting will feature a presentation by the City’s project consultant, Del Schwalls, followed with public input and questions.
"As a participant in the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, the City is required to adopt regulations that limit the types of development activities that can occur on properties located within a designated flood zone," the news release reads.
"Considering recent flooding events and in recognition of changing weather patterns, the City is undertaking a comprehensive review of its existing regulations to identify needed updates designed to protect property while also providing additional flexibility for property owners where appropriate. In addition, the City is evaluating joining the FEMA Community Rating System Program, which will provide discounted NFIP flood insurance to residents and businesses."
The city encourages any residents who live or own property in a designated flood zone to learn more about the City’s existing regulations and potential updates.
