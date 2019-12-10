The City of Brentwood’s Tree Board will host an Emerald Ash Borer informational discussion and training seminar on Jan. 7, 2020.
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species of beetle native to north-eastern Asia that was first seen in Tennessee in 2010 and has since been confirmed in 59 counties.
According to a news release by the city, as many as 15% of the trees in Brentwood are ash species, leaving trees in both public and private areas susceptible to the insect.
According to a 2015 report by the USDA Forest Service, the invasive species has killed at least tens of millions of ash trees so far and threatens to kill most of the 8.7 billion ash trees throughout North America.
To find out more about EAB in Brentwood and Williamson County, the Brentwood Tree Board will be hosting a one hour informational session, which will feature Brentwood Public Works Director Todd Hoppenstedt, Brentwood Public Works Director and Brentwood Tree Board Member Sandy Shiveley at 9:30 a.m. in meeting room A at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
According to a news release, the goal of the educational seminar is to train residents, volunteers and others about the Emerald Ash Borer, the damage it will cause, how to identify it and an ash tree in general, its economic impact to our community and what to do to either save your trees or what to do if you can’t save your trees.
“It is important to be able to offer our community the resources to learn about this invasive beetle,” Tree Board Chairperson, Lynn Tucker said in the news release. “While many businesses are aware of its existence, the Tree Board wants to help do our part to educate residents also.”
This training session will help enable residents, volunteers, church leaders and HOA members to be able to present information to your own communities to help slow the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.
Parks staff will also be available to answer basic questions about how to identify an ash tree. Feel free to bring photos of your trees for identification assistance.
Attendees can register here and can visit the City of Brentwood website to learn more about the Emerald Ash Borer.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library s located at located at 8109 Concord Road.
