The City of Brentwood will continue holiday celebrations on Dec. 7 with a Morning with Santa and the Brentwood Luminaries.
Morning with Santa will be a free program from 9 a.m. to noon, and tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up at the Children’s Service Desk beginning Monday, Nov. 18.
Magician Scott Humston will amaze and delight with his fascinating magic and hilarious showmanship with shows at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, face painting, music, giveaways and of course, Santa Claus.
The annual Brentwood Luminaries will take place from dusk (approximately 5p.m.) to 9 p.m.
This will be the official night to display luminaries in neighborhoods.
According to a news release, the city sets the date, but each Homeowner Association plans the details and makes the final decision on luminary postponement.
Glow sticks or flameless candles are recommended.
In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will be rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 8.
The city will also hold the 2019 Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2. Read more details here.
