The City of Brentwood will host their second pop-up vaccine event on Saturday, June 12, to distribute both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The city partnered with the state health department to administer the first round of the two-dose vaccine to 322 people on May 22, and now round two is coming up.
The event will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library at 8109 Concord Road.
Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online here, although an appointment is not required.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for people 12 and older, and anyone who receives a vaccine must wait 15 minutes after receiving their dose to be monitored for side effects.
The event is held in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health in an effort to increase the accessibility of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.
“When requested, we were happy to offer the library as a space for the community to receive the COVID vaccine,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a news release.
Anyone with questions about the event should call the Williamson County Health Department at (615) 794-1542.
More information about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.