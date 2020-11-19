The City of Brentwood will host a variety of holiday events including the annual Christmas tree lighting which will be held virtually this year.
The virtual tree lighting event will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, which can be viewed on the City of Brentwood's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
This event will not be open to the public and will only be able to be viewed online.
Two days before the tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 5, Santa will make an appearance at the at the Brentwood Library from 9-11 a.m.
The reverse parade will see attendees drive through the library parking lot where Santa and his elves will be waiting to collect letters to Santa in a safe and socially distant manner.
Attendees will remain in their vehicles throughout the event and elves will place the letters in the special mailbox that has been brought all the way from the North Pole to Brentwood for this purpose.
Santa will also have stockings stuffed with goodies for children that elves will distribute as the cars move through the parking lot.
Morning with Santa Express is free but participants much have a car pass placed in the front window of their vehicle.
Car Passes will be available to be picked up at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library's Children’s Service Desk beginning on Monday, Nov. 23. For more information, please call the library at 615-371-0090 ext. 8380.
On the night of Dec. 5, Brentwood residents will continue the holiday celebrations with the lighting of the annual Neighborhood Luminaries.
This event takes place throughout the city but is led by neighborhoods who will light candles inside paper bags that line the streets.
Electronic candles or glow sticks are recommended, and in the case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 6.
