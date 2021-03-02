The City of Brentwood will hold their annual Arbor Day Celebration with a week of in-person and virtual events.
The event is normally a one-day event but has been modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the cancelation of the 2020 Arbor Day event.
According to a news release, the week’s celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, with a free seedling giveaway at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The 300 Bur Oak, Sweet Gum, and Bitter Pecan tree seedlings will be given away to residents on a first come, first served basis.
Bradley's Curbside Creamery Food Truck will also be serving free scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, while other flavors will be available for purchase.
“Members of the Brentwood Tree Board will be standing outside the library for anyone to pull up in their vehicle, pick up a seedling, and drive away,” Brentwood Tree Board Chairperson Lynn Tucker said. “We are happy that we can alter our plans this year, but still achieve the goal of educating the community about trees during this unprecedented time.”
The Tree Board will also host a Facebook Live video during the seedling giveaway to preview the rest of the week’s events as well as asking trivia questions with a chance for viewers to win a $50 gift card.
The celebration will conclude at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, in a virtual Arbor Day presentation on Facebook, featuring Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little discussing the importance of trees in Brentwood.
Tucker will also introduce the week’s contest winners, present the 2021 essay winner who will read their presentation, award the 2021 Community Tree Recipient and introduce Brentwood’s Best Ash photo contest.
Lastly, a tree will be planted in honor of former Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh who retired in 2020, and the city will receive the Tree City USA Award from the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, marking the 31st year of receiving the national award.
This year's sponsors include Middle Tennessee Electric, Publix and Bartlett Tree Experts.
A complete list of Arbor Day celebrations can be viewed below:
March 21, 1-4 p.m. — Arbor Day Week Kickoff at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, Tree Board members will give away free tree seedlings and be LIVE on Facebook at 1pm. In 2017, the Tree Board produced a video with a Brentwood Cub Scout group about the proper way to plant a tree.
March 22 — Kids Day
March 23 — Science/STEM Education Day
March 23 — Library Tutorial Tuesday about Trees — Cut out Leaf Art with Paige - watch now on YouTube!
March 24 — Creative Arts Day — featuring a Story Time with Ms. Pat - watch now on YouTube!
March 25 — Ask an Arborist Day
March 26 — Friday Forestry Fun Day
March 26, 11 a.m. to noon — Plant and Seed Swap at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
March 27, 11 a.m. — Arbor Day Presentation LIVE on Facebook at 11am
