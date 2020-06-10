The Brentwood Parks Department is preparing to reopen playgrounds at city parks on June 11, which have been closed since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, all playgrounds will reopen with social distancing in place and guidelines established by the Tennessee Pledge and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We are happy to allow residents back on our playgrounds this week. You will notice signs posted to encourage social distancing and we will rely on parents and adults to make decisions for their children’s use of playground equipment,” Brentwood Parks Director Dave Bunt said.
The CDC recommends visiting parks that are close to your home, to stay at least six feet away from others, wash your hands after visiting playgrounds and take other steps to prevent COVID-19.
The city asks that residents not visit parks or playgrounds if they have had a fever in the past 24 hours or come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If a park or playground is crowded, residents are encouraged to return at a different time.
Basketball and volleyball courts will not be opened at this time as basketball is considered a close contact sport under the Tennessee Pledge.
