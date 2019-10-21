The City of Brentwood will host a free movie in the park event on Oct. 26 inside the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater at Crockett Park.
Disney’s 2019 live action film "Aladdin" will be shown on a 24’ by 13’ inflatable movie screen inside the amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m.
Food trucks including Bradley’s Curbside Creamery, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice, Two Thompsons Catering and Doxie’s Pizza will begin serving food at 6 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or law chairs and arrive in plenty of time to allow for parking before showtime.
Follow the City of Brentwood on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for any updates on the event including possible inclement weather announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.