The Brentwood Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24.
The event encourages residents to drop off expired or unneeded prescription drugs. According to a BPD news release, in the past three years, the city has collected more than 3,760 lbs. of prescription drugs in their drop box located inside of city hall.
Representatives from BPD and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be in front of the Brentwood Police Department 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect items. Residents are encouraged to drive up and remain in their vehicle.
Liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted, but vape pens without batteries will be accepted.
The drug drop box was first installed in 2018 as a partnership between the city, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The new Brentwood Police Department headquarters will also house a drop box when it opens this spring.
“We are so thankful that residents and anyone in Brentwood uses this drop box,” Brentwood Police Officer and program administrator Bill Reape said in the news release. “This is a safe way to help control the spread of opioid addiction. People do not need expired or unused prescription pain pills in their home, so our drop box provides a safe and easy way to get rid of prescription medicines."
Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is in an area under video camera surveillance in the front lobby at each building. Drop-off is free and no forms are required.
BPD's offices are located in the Brentwood City Hall complex located at 5211 Maryland Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.