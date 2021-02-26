Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has sold its Tapestry complex at Brentwood Town Center for more than $130 million.
The buyer is listed as SE Tapestry LLC, which was registered as a business in Tennessee late in 2020.
Tapestry, which includes 393 units, is the only development approved under zoning that allowed residential units in the Town Center district, making the complex a highly valuable and distinctive property. In a 2011 Brentwood Home Page story, Rob Francour, a property investor for Northwest Mutual, said the company had planned to own the units as an investment for 7-10 years rather than to sell them.
