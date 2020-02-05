The Brentwood Tree Board is holding a photography, writing and poster contest ahead of the city’s 30th annual Arbor Day celebration on April 4.
The board is inviting Brentwood students and residents of all ages to participate in three contests, all with the theme of Be Majestic, in the categories of writing, photography and in creation of a poster with the chance to win more than $1,000 in prizes.
Photographs must be submitted and posted on Instagram by March 15 with #BrentwoodTNTrees2020, and must be of trees in Brentwood and may be in color or black and white.
“We hope entries this year will highlight our theme, Be Majestic,” Tree Board Member David Kumatz said in a news release. “Instagram entries will be judged on expression of the theme as well as artistic merit.”
High school students from Environmental and English classes at Brentwood, Ravenwood High, and Brentwood Academy are invited to write a 500 word or less essay or poem by March 16, also on the theme Be Majestic.
The poster contest is open to third grade students at Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland Middle Schools and to third grade students at Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Scales, Sunset and Lipscomb Elementary.
Submitted poster entries must be 11x17 inches, and artists can use any art medium such as natural materials, photos, letters, pen and ink, oils, or watercolors in their creations. The deadline to submit posters is February 26, 2020.
“Our Tree Board members look forward to judging the beautiful photos as well as the many wonderful poster and writing submissions we receive each year,” Tree Board Chairperson Lynn Tucker said.
Andrews Transportation Group, Bartlett Tree Services, Bayer, Richland Real Estate Services and Padgett: The Small Biz Pros are sponsoring the event that will announce winners during the Arbor Day Celebration at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Winners will also be posted on the City of Brentwood website on the Tree Board page following the Contest. Poster and written entries will be returned to applicants during the first week of April.
For more information about the contest including a full list of rules for the photography contest click here.
