Members of the Brentwood Tree Board gathered at the Deerwood Arboretum and Nature Center on Wednesday afternoon to inspect, catalog and maintain 60 species of trees on the 27-acre property.
The trees are outfitted with numbered metal identification plaques that list the species of tree, and part of the maintenance required members to locate the trees and tighten the plaques that are skewed into the trunks of the trees.
The level-2 arboretum is re-certified every five years by the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a subset of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
The city also maintains a second arboretum at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library where 43 species of trees are scattered throughout the 40-acre site.
Tree Board volunteer member Brian Evans sported a utility belt with an electric drill and other tools to maintain the plaques for his second cutting with the group.
“I’m just excited to preserve trees here in Brentwood,” Evans said.
Tree Board Chair Lynn Tucker has been on the board for about 15 years.
On a day where parking was full, she and her fellow board members could see firsthand the amount of Brentwood residents and visitors who are enjoying a day in a slice of nature.
The area has benefited in part by the variety of trees that the board helps to maintain in an effort to keep Brentwood green.
“I just feel that this is a way to give back to Brentwood,” Tucker said.
More information about the Brentwood Tree Board can be found here.
