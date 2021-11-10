The Brentwood Tree Board was recognized with two awards by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, including being named the best tree board in the state.
The two awards of excellence honored both the tree board as a whole as well as the work by Brentwood Community Relations Manager Deanna Lambert, who was awarded the council's media award.
The Brentwood City Commission recognized the honor during Monday night's meeting which saw remarks by Tennessee Urban Forestry Council President Neil Letson.
"What I love about this tree board is how it engages citizens in activities that benefit the community through the tree board," Letson said. "They are innovative, they're creative, they help create community pride for Brentwood, and they also enhance city services."
Letson noted the tree board's 2021 Arbor Day celebration, which due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was transformed into a weeklong celebration, which included both in-person and online events and contests and received a huge amount of community engagement.
"The Brentwood Tree Board is comprised of a tirelessly engaged group of citizen volunteers and staff who come together to promote a better community via the City’s tree programs," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said. "We thank them all for their hard work today and every day.”
“None of Brentwood’s virtual weeklong Arbor Day celebration would have happened without Deanna and her leadership," Little added. "For this and all she does, we say thank you and congratulate Deanna on this well-deserved recognition."
According to a city news release, the TUFC has presented the Tennessee Awards of Excellence program since 1993.
"Throughout the pandemic, the Brentwood Tree Board used technology to its advantage and continued to meet virtually and in outdoor venues, with significant attendance of the full Board," Brentwood Tree Board Chairperson Lynn Tucker said. "I am very proud of this board and the major accomplishments of the past year.”
More information about the Brentwood Tree Board can be found here.
