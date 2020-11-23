Brentwood United Methodist Church will host an outdoor Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 6 as part of their Brentwood Christmas Village.
According to a news release, the Christmas Village will feature a live nativity, lights and two tree lighting ceremonies in a drive-in style to adhere to public health recommendations.
The tree lighting ceremonies will take place at 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., and will feature carols and a devotional by senior pastor Davis Chappell.
Brentwood UMC will also collect unwrapped gifts for Harvest Hands’ Christmas Store at the Brentwood Christmas Village.
Harvest Hands has provided an Amazon wish list of gift ideas which can be found here.
“With the holiday season being so rooted in tradition, we know many people are experiencing a sense of loss for many of our favorite programs that aren’t happening this year. Our hope for the Brentwood Christmas Village is to provide a safe way for the community to celebrate Christmas and enjoy the wonder that comes with the season,” Brentwood UMC Creative Director Michele Crater said in the news release.
The Brentwood Christmas Village entrance will be off Williamsburg Road, across from Jason’s Deli, and more information about the event can be found here.
