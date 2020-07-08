Brentwood United Methodist Church will host a variety of programs addressing race and faith throughout the summer.
On July 15 Revs. Allison Gossett, Toi King and Shelby Slowey will host the first of four readings and virtual discussions of the book The Color of Compromise by Jemar Tisby.
The conversations will explore the role of the church historically in addressing and perpetuating racism, according to a news release.
Virtual attendees are asked to have their copy of the book by July 12, and register for the event in advance here. Attendees are also encouraged to invite friends, colleagues and neighbors to join in the important and challenging conversations.
On June 25, Rev. Gossett and Rev. Keith Caldwell led an anti-racism workshop that included Freedom Rider Dr. Rip Patton as well as local community organizers. That workshop is available online here, and more workshops are planned in the near future.
In February Brentwood UMC held a faith forum that also addressed race and faith.
