Brentwood United Methodist Church at 309 Franklin Road in Brentwood is having a “Blessing of the Animals” on Sunday Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. and the Service of Blessing 2:30-2:45 p.m.
If it rains Oct. 20, the church will hold the event Oct. 27 at the same times.
The church will also have a drive by blessing for those that can’t be socially friendly. They will take photos of the family with their pet, and each pet will be given a commemorative pet tag.
The event is free and open to the public.
