Brentwood United Methodist Church will hold an outdoor prayer walk on Nov. 14 to "address the ongoing sin of racism in our communities."
The self-guided outdoor “Becoming the Beloved Community” prayer walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the BUMC campus and will feature 12 stations reflecting what the church called "the multi-faceted nature of individual and systemic racism" and the impact of that racism on healthcare, education and housing.
According to BUMC news release, the stations will also help attendees to learn how to address those impacts and work toward overcoming them as a community.
"We pray this time of contemplation will lead us into a greater awareness of God’s call to create a more just and peaceful world,” BUMC Pastor of Evangelism and Hospitality Reverend Shelby Slowey said in the news release.
It's expected to take about one hour to complete all 12 stations, and masks will be required for anyone two years old or older, while physical distancing measures will also take place.
No registration is required to attend, and more information can be found here.
