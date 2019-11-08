Members of Leadership Brentwood and Williamson Inc. were joined by community and government leaders on Friday afternoon for the official unveiling of the city’s first mural in the City Park shopping center.
The mural has a light blue background with a multi-colored, circular design featuring several Brentwood landmarks and symbols including the WSM radio tower and the city seal.
The mural was approved by the Brentwood Planning Commission and City Commission in October and was quickly painted on the side of the Suki Sushi Restaurant in the City Park development.
“After spending a year learning about the city of Brentwood through the Leadership Brentwood program, we wanted to include several of the historical sites and landmarks that exemplify our community,” Brentwood Leadership team member Kelly Kirchhoff said in a news release.
The mural was painted by Williamson County artist April James who said that she was proud to be able to make the addition to Brentwood that looks back at the city's history and forward to the future.
“It was such a privilege to be able to do this,” James said. “The people here made it a wonderful experience, everyone was just excited about it and encouraging as the process unfolded.”
The Leadership Brentwood Class of 2019 Team 1 who spearheaded the project includes Darek Baskin, Jennifer Bourne, Jason Holley, Kelly Kirchhoff, Laura Tunnicliffe, Jen Vogus and T. Jay Warner, and the wall space was donated by Boyle Investment Company.
“We appreciate Boyle’s support and feel that this location is perfect for Brentwood’s first mural. City Park is a vibrant shopping area and very pedestrian friendly. The mural wall is also at the site of the Brentwood farmer’s market during summer months,” team member Jen Vogus said in a news release.
Leadership Brentwood is a program of the Williamson County Chamber Foundation. More information about Leadership Brentwood can be found here.
