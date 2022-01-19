The Brentwood Police Department first adopted Tasers in 2016 — they are now changing how they train with the tool with the help of a new simulation suit.
The Axon Taser Simulation Suit is made of a thick, black fabric that covers nearly the entirety of the user’s body and includes a helmet that is made of the same fabric and has a clear, plastic visor, with that user acting as an aggressor in a training scenario with officers.
“We found the need to have more dynamic training so this suit allows us to use a special training cartridge with the Taser so that we can have real-time, dynamic scenarios setup,” BPD Officer Bill Reape said. “Where somebody is coming at you and has a knife in their hand, a bottle in their hand, wants to assault you, and you’re able to draw your Taser under a stressful condition and try to hit a moving target.”
In addition to having a real person interacting with an officer in a Taser training scenario, officers can use the training cartridges indoors or outdoors and essentially in any staged or real-life environment where they may find themselves on duty, such as a training room set up to look like a living room.
Unlike the one-time-use live cartridges, training cartridges don’t have an electrical charge, but otherwise operate in the same way in order to allow officers to practice both accuracy as well as de-escalation tactics.
Tasers were first implemented by BPD in 2016, and according to a U.S. Department of Justice report, in 2011 more than 15,000 law enforcement and military agencies world-wide were using Tasers as part of their less-lethal weapons.
Reape, who has 25 years of law enforcement experience, 16 of which have been with BPD, said that he first encountered the suit when he was recertifying as a Taser training instructor, something that is done every two years.
“I got to see how much of a training value it was,” Reape said. “I trained with it and I said, ‘I need to bring this to Brentwood.”
Officers who carry Tasers must recertify annually with 200 hours of training in the weapon system that Reape said boosts safety for both suspects and officers.
“We want to give officers the best training they can get when they go on the street and I feel that this just enhances it,” Reape said, adding that the support from the BPD command staff was crucial to getting the suit. “We’ve got a new building, we have the de-escalation room where we can use the Virtra Simulator — that has a Taser portion of it as well where you can use cartridges that interact with that system — but this is just another layer [of training.]”
The Brentwood City Commission approved the purchase of the suit along with 150 training cartridges and other related items in October 2021 for $17,768.18, but due to international supply issues caused by the ongoing pandemic, BPD just received the last of the training items earlier this month.
While the relatively low-tech suit is adding an additional dimension to officer’s ability to train in more realistic ways, the future of training continues to expand into the virtual world with Axon and other companies rolling out virtual and augmented reality training for Taser systems and other incidents such as mass shooting trainings using VR headsets, meaning that the new training opportunities for law enforcement are becoming more accessible as technology advances.
“Officers these days have a variety of tools and techniques at their disposal, and training is so important because if you don’t train with them you’ll forget about them — you’ll revert to the one thing that you know,” Reape said. “It’s very important that we evolve with what’s going on, so as these technologies arise and new things happen, it’s important that we stay ahead of it or with it instead of falling behind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.