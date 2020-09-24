The Brentwood Lady Bruins volleyball team (27-3, 10-0) swept the Franklin Lady Admirals (6-6, 5-5) in straight sets (25-10, 25-12, 25-7) on the road on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the district.
“We pride ourselves in keeping the streak alive because it is important to us,” said Brentwood senior Shaye Eggleston.
“When you play a team like Brentwood where they have so much talent on the other side of the net, you need to learn something from it and grow,” said Franklin head coach Amber Holtzer. “I did not want to focus on what we were doing wrong; I wanted to focus on the things we were doing right.”
In the first set, Brentwood started strong, peppering the net with kills by Eggleston, seniors Mary Oldham, Hollye Tate, Reese Bailey and junior Zoey Oldham to take the frame 25-10.
“Honestly, we just had to hit the corners and seams,” said Mary Oldham. “It helped us with our block and getting around their block.”
Franklin battled back with some answers from their outside hitters and seniors Grace Scanlan, Olivia Bennett, Ellie Heflin, and junior Sydney Latta, but timely kills from Brentwood’s offense and aces by Mary Oldham and sophomore Dylan Sulcer helped the Lady Bruins take the second set 25-12.
“When we were in system and passing well enough in serve/receive, we were able to give them (outside hitters) really nice in-tempo balls and work on quickening the tempo in our sets,” said Coach Holtzer. “We were successful getting splits in the block and creating good opportunities for our attackers, but we were not consistent in serve/receive.”
In the third set, Brentwood poured it on with kills from Eggleston, Mary Oldham and Zoey Oldham. The Lady Bruins collected several tips from junior Haley Carpenter, and senior Haley Sanders provided four aces in the frame to complete the sweep 25-7.
This was a bounce-back game for Brentwood as it lost in five sets to Siegel on Wednesday night.
“We just have to learn from that and know we cannot be complacent,” said Mary Oldham. “No matter how much we had beaten them (Siegel) through the season we cannot take any game for granted.”
“That game was a big motivator for us,” said Eggleston. “It will cause us to work really hard and prove why we should not have lost.”
Franklin will take on Centennial at home next Tuesday.
“Centennial always plays really well against us,” said Coach Holtzer. “I think we will be able to put together a lot of the things we have been talking about throughout the season into the match. I am excited to see what the team takes away from some of the opportunities.”
Brentwood will host Summit next Tuesday in a battle for first place in the district.
“It will be a fun game and a great game for our defense,” said Mary Oldham. “They have a pretty good offense, and it will help us get ready for state tournament.”
