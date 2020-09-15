The Brentwood Lady Bruins (18-2, 7-0) volleyball team survived a five-set marathon to win the match against the Ravenwood Lady Raptors (4-4, 4-3) on the road Tuesday night in the “Battle of the Woods."
The game went as follows: 25-18, 25-22, 28-26, 25-20, 15-12.
“We have in our minds that we want to win,” said Brentwood senior Mary Oldham. “We had a long consecutive streak of district wins and could not let this be our first loss. Having a big rival is really fun and brings a lot of energy into games, motivating both teams. ”
“It came down to our fight,” said Brentwood sophomore Dylan
Sulcer. “We have such a deep passion to win and worked together as a team. It has been a long rivalry, and every time we play, it is a battle. We both really want to win, which brings more passion and fight.”
“We love the rivalry,” said Ravenwood senior Cali Riggs. “It is one of those where you always want to win just because you have to show each other who is better.”
In the first set, Brentwood got off to a fast start supplied with powerful kills from Oldham and junior Hollye Tate to take the opening frame 25-18.
Ravenwood answered strong in the second set with masterful attack plays from senior Kelsie Dawson, Riggs and junior Tanya Sichling to win 25-22.
In the third set, it was an extra point affair (28-26) with the trifecta of Dawson, Riggs, and Sichling continuing to charge the surging Ravenwood offense with timely kills.
“Our setter-hitter connection was clicking very well,” said Riggs. “We were taking accountability for our front row play, and Tanya, Kelsey and I did a great job with that.”
Brentwood gained back some swagger in the fourth set (25-20) with kills from Tate and Oldham along with timely aces from Sulcer.
The Lady Bruins completed the comeback with a 15-12 win in the final frame to remain unbeaten in district play.
Brentwood had several players absent due to quarantining.
“It means a lot especially with people in quarantine right now,” said Oldham. “We wanted to continue the streak and not let anyone down. It has obviously been a learning process.”
“We did not want to drop down because we lost a couple of players,” said Sulcer. “Everyone stepped up through this process, and we are going to come back even stronger.”
Ravenwood will play Centennial on the road Wednesday night.
“We are hoping for a better game than we had today,” said Riggs. “We are trying to get better everyday we get into the gym.”
Brentwood will face Centennial at home on Thursday night.
“I just want to win fast,” said Oldham. “These five set games take a toll.”
“Starting strong and finishing is our main thing,” said Sulcer. “We just need to play our game.”
