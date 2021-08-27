The Brentwood Lady Bruins volleyball team (9-2) secured a 3-0 sweep over the Summit Lady Spartans (6-4) Thursday night at Summit High School (25-22, 25-19 and 25-17).
“It was our first time to sweep in the last three nights, so it felt good,” said Brentwood head coach Cathy Cram.
“The past couple of weeks we were on and off,” said Brentwood outside hitter Ashley Miller. “We talked through it and put our mindset to one goal.”
“The girls fought hard the whole time; there were a couple of unforced errors in each set that we could not overcome,” said Summit head coach Warne Riker. “When you spot them four to six points, it is hard to recover from that. Ultimately, it led to our demise. We are learning from each other, growing and getting better.”
In the first set, Summit kept it close with timely kills by senior outside hitter Jenna Holforty, sophomore outside hitter Abbott Crouthamel and sophomore setter/outside hitter Grayson Campbell.
However, the Lady Bruins answered with kills and aces from junior outside hitter Ashley Miller, senior outside hitter/middle blocker Zoe Oldham, sophomore middle blocker Ashley Hurt, senior outside hitter Hollye Tate and junior setter Dylan Sulcer to win the frame, 25-22.
Summit continued to show some fight with blocks, kills, and aces by outside hitter Alex Chortyk, Campbell, senior setter Mckinley Johnson, and senior outside hitter Tailer Reese. Brentwood was able to pick up a little more separation with combination scoring from sophomore setter Linden Martin, Tate, Hurt, Oldham, senior libero Meredith Moody, Miller and freshman setter Callie Cummings to capture the second set, 25-19.
The Lady Bruins continued to surge in the third set with offensive and defensive balance by Oldham, Martin, Hurt, Miller, Tate and Sulcer to close out the match, 25-17.
Summit had two players tie for the team lead with six kills by Jenna Holforty and Alex Chortyk.
“Alex is in a new position for her, and she is really starting to shine,” said Coach Riker. “Jenna is so versatile and can score anywhere around the net, even in the back row.”
Ashley Miller led Brentwood in kills on the night with 17.
“She was more confident tonight,” said Coach Cram. “She did really well for us and had better contact with the ball.”
“I have to trust my team to get me a pass,” said Miller. “I want them to trust me to put the ball away.”
Summit will take on Spring Hill next Tuesday.
“I want us to stay a little bit more disciplined,” said Coach Riker. “There was a couple of times that we were a little frazzled. Hopefully we can fine tune a few things.”
Brentwood will play in a tournament this weekend in Alabama.
“We have been adjusting our lineup almost every time we play due to injuries and health,” said Coach Cram.
“We need to trust each other, talk and come together,“ said Miller.
BGA gets win over GCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.