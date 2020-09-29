The Brentwood Lady Bruins (28-3, 11-0) swept the Summit Lady Spartans (16-4, 9-2) at home Tuesday night (25-16, 25-23, 25-14).
The Lady Bruins played without their head coach, Barbara Campbell, who was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.
“Since we are in the home stretch with district games, we had a lot of momentum going into this game,” said Brentwood senior Shaye Eggleston. “We knew it would be important, especially with Barb (Coach Campbell) not here. We had to play and be strong for her.”
“We knew it was going to be a tough game going into it with missing five starters (due to injuries),” said Summit head coach Warne Riker. “The girls stepped it up, held their own and showed what they could do.”
In the first set, Brentwood started strong offensively with kills by seniors Eggleston, and Reese Bailey along with juniors Zoe Oldham and Hollye Tate to take the frame 25-16.
Summit came back from being down 21-14 in the second set to tie the game at 21. Brentwood rallied with a kill at the end of the set by Bailey to take the frame 25-23.
“They had a lot of momentum and that helped them carry over,” said Coach Ricker. “One good play turned into two good plays. When they feel good about it, they are not playing so tight.”
In the third set, Brentwood continued to sizzle with kills by Eggleston, Bailey, Zoey and Mary Oldham and Tate to sweep the match and take the closing frame 25-14.
“The senior leadership was definitely important for us tonight,” said Eggleston. “We have all been really stressed with Coach Campbell not here. All of us stepped up as seniors and took everyone under our wing and calmed everything down.”
With this win, Brentwood secured first place in the district and remains unbeaten in district play.
“This game was an important one,” said Eggleston. “We are almost done with the season. It was important to solidify the first seed for next week. It is one of our big goals every year to reach that.”
Summit will have a home game against Independence on Wednesday night.
“I want to see the same thing we saw tonight; a lot of comradery around each other.” said Coach Riker.
Brentwood will face Independence at home Thursday night.
“I hope to see good chemistry and the same energy we have been having in these last couple games,” said Eggleston. “We want to create some momentum into the district tournament and postseason.”
