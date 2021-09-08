The Brentwood Lady Bruins (15-3,3-0) showed they were up for the challenge Tuesday night, putting an end to the Nolensville Lady Knights (16-1, 1-1) undefeated season with a 3-1 district win (21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17).
“It means a lot for us because we show them that we are up there ready to compete,” said Brentwood head coach Cathy Cram. “We fight for every match and every play. We are not giving up just because another team is coming on our group undefeated.”
“It gives us a lot more confidence,” said Brentwood senior Hollye Tate. “We have a few pinpointed games and definitely one of them is Nolensville. We just have to work really hard and put it all on the court.”
“You know what you are going to get when you play Brentwood,” said Nolensville head coach Brett Young. “They don’t hang those banners for nothing. I told the girls after the match until somebody steps up and knocks them off when it matters, they are the team everybody’s chasing. We played well at times, but there were some instances where we made uncharacteristic errors. Brentwood is a good enough team that if you give them too many points, you are going to struggle to beat them.”
In the first set, Nolensville captured the frame with kills by junior Maggie Rickert, freshman Kaira Knox, senior Avery Young and sophomore Maggie Allred to win 25-21.
The Lady Bruins faced a strong test from Nolensville in the second set, but held on to win 25-23 with a kill from senior Hollye Tate and a block by sophomore Ashley Hurt.
Brentwood continued to grab momentum will kills, aces, and blocks by Hurt, Tate, junior Dylan Sulcer, junior Ashley Miller, sophomore Cece Meyer and senior Zoe Oldham to take the advantage 25-18.
The Lady Bruins closed it out in the fourth set with a balanced attack on offense and defense by Miller, Hurt, Oldham, Meyer and sophomore Hannah Tate to secure the frame 25-17 and win the match 3-1.
Hollye Tate and Ashley Miller led Brentwood in kills with 14 and 11.
“Hollye played really well, and she put the ball where it is supposed to go,” said Coach Cram. “They were expecting the balls to come from the outside, so I was telling Dylan we need to run our offense, trusting our other attackers. Hollye made it count.”
“My teammates helped a lot,” said Tate. “We tell each other what is open. We are confident in each other.”
“Our defense is the main thing,” said Brentwood junior Ashley Miller. “(Meredith) Moody tells us where to put it, and we do what she says. Hollye was really on tonight, so we just had to get that pass to her.”
Nolensville’s leaders in kills were Richert with 13 and Young with 11.
“They both are very experienced players,” said Coach Young. “As our two outsides, they are going to get tons of opportunities. We strive to be really balanced. We want to get our middles more involved and get them the ball.”
Nolensville will face Page on the road Wednesday night and host Centennial on Thursday.
“I want us to be a little more consistent,” said Coach Young. “We have done a really good job with that all year. You do not win 16 matches in a row without playing good volleyball. We will get back tomorrow and hopefully play a little more solid. I think we will like the result if we do that.”
Brentwood will face Siegel Wednesday night at home. Siegel won over the Lady Bruins in five sets earlier in the season.
“I think they know that was a different team that played them at Siegel,” said Tate. “We hope to show them that tomorrow.”
“We have to play a lot better to get a different outcome than last time,” said Coach Cram. “Hopefully the last time we lost to them will be a learning experience for us.”
